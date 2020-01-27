ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, the global powertrain component and systems specialist, will hold a forum exploring “The Future of Construction” at its booth at ConExpo-Con/Agg.

The forum, which will be Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m., will discuss technology, market trends and issues related to construction and future technologies. These include such topics as electrification, machine connectivity and safety and operator assistance systems.

The panel will consist of Tilo Huber, head of Construction Machinery Systems at ZF and Piergiorgio de Francesco, responsible for ZF Off-Highway Machinery Systems in the U.S., along with Chris Sleight, managing director of Off-Highway Research and Chad Elmore, managing editor of Diesel Progress magazine. The session will be moderated by Mike Brezonick, vice president of editorial at Diesel Progress.

Following a 20-minute discussion between the panelists, the forum will be opened to questions from the audience. Attendance is free.

The ZF booth is in South Hall 4, booth S-85113