Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New test track for commercial vehicles at ZF
Industry News News Newsletters 

ZF Expanded Commercial Vehicle Test Track

Roberta Prandi , , ,

With an investment of around € 18 million, ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Control Systems division expanded its commercial vehicle testing capability for trucks and buses at the Erich Reinecke test track in Jeversen, Germany.

The test track has a new 3.6-km oval circuit which incorporates a mix of curves and straight sections to replicate a wide range of road conditions to simulate real-life highway driving conditions. The circuit will support the development of advanced technologies including lane departure systems, traffic jam assistants and highway pilots up to autonomous driving.

The extended facility also includes a new state-of-the-art 1,000-m² project and customer center as well as two additional truck halls.

Leveraging ZF’s recent acquisition of WABCO, the expanded facility will play an even greater role in the testing and development of new solutions and technologies to help drive the commercial vehicle industry’s vision of an autonomous, connected and electric future.

“This unique test track consolidates ZF’s position as a global technology leader and offers exactly those extensive dynamic test possibilities which are necessary to fully exploit the growth opportunities for our company in the commercial vehicle segment,” said Wilhelm Rehm, member of the Board of Management of ZF Friedrichshafen AG with responsibility for Commercial Vehicle Technology, Industrial Technology, Materials Management.

The test track is named after Erich Reinecke, a former WABCO Vice President of Group Engineering, who died in 2008. During his career, Reinecke played a major role in the development and market launch of a multitude of electronic control systems for commercial vehicles.

Related Articles

ZF Expanded Commercial Vehicle Test Track
CV Markets “Surprisingly Strong,” Says ACT
Traton Makes New $3.6 Billion Offer For Navistar
FPT Industrial Active In Marine
FPT Industrial Certified Stage 5 Engines in South Korea
VW’s Ex-CEO To Stand Trial In Diesel Scandal
MWM Starts Production Of MAN D26 Engines
Deere, Bell Equipment To End Longtime Relationship

Latest News

ZF Expanded Commercial Vehicle Test Track
CV Markets “Surprisingly Strong,” Says ACT
JCB Gets Share Of $660 Million DLA Contract
A Walk Through Deutz Reman
CIMAC Sets Up Strategy Group For Digitalization
Traton Makes New $3.6 Billion Offer For Navistar
FPT Industrial Active In Marine
Volvo Penta’s Martin Bjuve Named A Top Leader In Virginia Listing
FPT Industrial Certified Stage 5 Engines in South Korea

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.