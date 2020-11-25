ZF At Bauma China

ZF Friedrichshafen is exhibiting at Bauma China trade show in Shanghai (24 to 27 November) in hall N5, booth 531.

Predominant on the booth are products and technologies from ZF’s Industrial Technology, that is the division where ZF bundles its activities for off-road applications.

ZF activities in the Chinese market date back to the year 1980 and nowadays the Asia-Pacific region, with China being the main market, is one of the most important market regions for ZF Friedrichshafen.

Visitors at Bauma China will have an ample selection of ZF products to check out, among which:

• Basicpower transmission

It replaces the WG 200 product series and is based on ZF’s Ergopower technology. It is engineered and produced in China and used in wheel loaders and graders; the first units on the field have reached more than 10 000 operating hours without failures.

Also featured is the new Ergocontrol II unit that combines technical transmission management with the hydraulic management in one single on-board-unit.

• Ecomix II for concrete mixers

With the Concrete Mixer Lowspeed (CML) series, ZF showcases the second generation of the Ecomix range for mixers up to 16 m³ mixing capacity and an output torque of up to 90 000 Nm.

According to ZF, CML transmissions are smaller, lighter, tougher, more flexible, quieter, easier to service and more efficient than previous models.

New bearings allow to increase the output bearing strength while the use of patented Elastomer units allows an increase of the axial run-out at drum bottom and an increase of misalignment of the drum. With the new bearing concept, the installation angle is no longer dependent on drum size and drum filling.

• Electric Mixer Drives

ZF presents the CMe electric solution composed of an electric drum mixer drive teamed with a battery as an energy source for mixer trucks. Traditional mixer drum drives operate via high pressure hydraulics that require the truck’s combustion engine to drive a PTO connected to the hydraulic pump. The new electro-mechanic transmission (CMe) concept is replacing all hydraulic components. The transmission is now driven by an integrated powerful PMSM machine with up to 100kW.

The system can be powered by the hybrid-electric vehicle, battery-electric vehicle or fuel-cell electric vehicle with an on-board high-voltage battery.

• Other Electric Solutions

ZF is working on electric drive train solutions for backhoe loaders, telehandlers, wheel loaders and wheeled excavators, with the ZF eTrac driveline system based on different voltage levels – from 48 to 600 V. ZF can deliver a complete system with the electric drive unit in combination with front and rear axles, power electronics and control unit.

More can be seen at the ZF booth, as for example solutions for material handling vehicles; a new travel drive by ZF Industrieantriebe Witten GmbH for large construction machinery and crawler cranes; and the PowerLine automatic transmission for compact special vehicles.