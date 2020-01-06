Zeppelin Expands Caterpillar Territory

The Zeppelin Group has announced that it will take over the distribution and service of Caterpillar construction equipment and special equipment for surface and underground mining in Sweden and Denmark, including Greenland, according to KHL’s International Construction.

The portfolio also includes drive, propulsion, traction and energy systems, as well as machine and equipment rental. Zeppelin is also taking over distribution and service for MaK engines in the Baltic states, Finland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands. The transaction will take place subject to the consent of the European antitrust authorities.

Previously the Dutch group Pon has been covering these territories as a Cat dealer. Pon will continue to be the Cat dealer in the Netherlands and Norway.

Pon and Zeppelin have agreed that the assets of Pon’s previous business operations in Sweden and Denmark will be migrated to the Zeppelin Group. In addition, Pon employees’ existing employment relationships will migrate to Zeppelin.

“We are proud that Caterpillar has expressed its confidence in us, and that we will be able to operate in additional countries. We will be offering our entire portfolio of new and used machines, service and spare parts in our new territories, as well as our equipment rental and service solutions package. We also offer the right products and services for the mining industry in the north of Sweden,” said Peter Gerstmann, chairman of the management board of Zeppelin.

Zeppelin has been active in the sales and service of Cat construction and mining equipment, as well as Cat and MaK engines, since 1954.