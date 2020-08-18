Ylänen New Vice President, Deere Forestry

Timo Ylänen, CEO of John Deere Forestry Oy, has been appointed vice president of the Deere's global forestry machine business

Timo Ylänen, CEO of John Deere Forestry Oy, has been appointed vice president of the Deere & Company’s forestry machine business. In his new position, Ylänen is responsible for both the staple timber type method and the whole wood method for machines worldwide and will become a member of the management team in Deere’s Construction and Forestry Division. He reports to John Stone, director general of the Construction and Forestry Division. Ylänen is based in Tampere, Finland.

Also, Tarja Tuomela, chief financial officer of John Deere Forestry Oy, is now responsible for the financial management of Deere & Company’s forest machine business globally. Tuomela is also based in Tampere.