Yanmar Adds To Dubai Presence

Yanmar has announcement of the growth of its Middle East Branch, located in the United Arab Emirates, near Dubai Airport. The office will be operated by Yanmar subsidiary and Asia regional headquarters, Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Co., Ltd., and will provide sales and service support to dealers in Yanmar’s middle east territory.

The Middle East Branch began operation in January of 2019 in the Dubai Airport Free Zone providing support and training in Yanmar’s marine pleasure and marine commercial engines business in the Middle East region. From October 2020, a new parts warehouse, pictured, will enable the rapid supply of emergency parts and strengthen relationships with customers, the company said.

“The establishment of this Middle East office and new warehouse brings us closer to our customers and lets us respond with the speed that our customers expect,” said Ismail Nafiu, branch Manager. “These offices and facilities demonstrate Yanmar’s long term commitment to growth and expansion of business in the Middle East.”