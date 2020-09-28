Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Industry Notes News 

Yanmar Adds To Dubai Presence

Ian Cameron ,

Yanmar has announcement of the growth of its Middle East Branch, located in the United Arab Emirates, near Dubai Airport. The office will be operated by Yanmar subsidiary and Asia regional headquarters, Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Co., Ltd., and will provide sales and service support to dealers in Yanmar’s middle east territory.

The Middle East Branch began operation in January of 2019 in the Dubai Airport Free Zone providing support and training in Yanmar’s marine pleasure and marine commercial engines business in the Middle East region. From October 2020, a new parts warehouse, pictured, will enable the rapid supply of emergency parts and strengthen relationships with customers, the company said.

“The establishment of this Middle East office and new warehouse brings us closer to our customers and lets us respond with the speed that our customers expect,” said Ismail Nafiu, branch Manager. “These offices and facilities demonstrate Yanmar’s long term commitment to growth and expansion of business in the Middle East.”

 

Related Articles

New Equipment Expands IEA Manufacturing Capabilities
Mack Begins Testing Of Armored Trucks For Army
Control Specialist HED Changes Website Domain
New Rental Report From Off-Highway Research
Yanmar Adds To Dubai Presence
New Distributor For Perkins In Japan
Kohler’s New Virtual Booth
Sensata Technologies Buys Preco Electronics

Latest News

Buchner Retiring From Mercedes-Benz Trucks
New Equipment Expands IEA Manufacturing Capabilities
Mack Begins Testing Of Armored Trucks For Army
Control Specialist HED Changes Website Domain
New Rental Report From Off-Highway Research
Four New V8 Engines From Scania Including Record Horsepower Model
Yanmar Adds To Dubai Presence
New Distributor For Perkins In Japan
Deutz Grows Plans For China

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.