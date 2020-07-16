Work Truck Product Conference Goes Virtual

Major chassis manufacturers will share the latest commercial vehicle updates at NTEA’s 2020 Truck Product Conference. This virtual, multi-day conference will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Attendees can gain insights on upcoming changes to new model work trucks and upfitter integration implications from chassis OEMs. Presenters will share product upgrades and launches, positions on technical issues and key body builder information.

“Since the late 1960s, stakeholders in the work truck industry have attended Truck Product Conference to learn about upcoming commercial vehicles and engage OEM representatives on upfitting-related issues,” said Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “They’ve come to rely on this annual event to hear directly from chassis manufacturers and identify potential challenges and solutions to vehicle updates and modifications. In turn, OEMs view this conference as a chance to connect directly with the industry to gain insight into how their vehicles are being upfit and modified. We knew it was important to move forward with hosting the event for the industry this year, even if the format had to transition.”

This year’s event features a three-day program in a virtual format with a series of OEM presentations followed by live Q&A. Registrants can access dedicated exhibitor and sponsor pages containing videos, links to key resources and body builder details, and contact information for company representatives.

Participating chassis manufacturers include Ford Commercial Vehicles, Freightliner Custom Chassis, Hino Trucks, International Truck, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Ram Commercial.

Truck Product Conference registration pricing is $69 NTEA members and $139 nonmembers. Visit ntea.com/truckproductconference to register and find more details, including a schedule of events, participating OEMs, event sponsors and FAQs.