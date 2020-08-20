Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Wireless Controls For Mobile Heavy Machinery

Mike Brezonick , , ,
New Products News Newsletters 
Eaton TD3100 control
The TD3100 is one of a range of new and updated wireless machine controls launched by Eaton's eMobility business.

Eaton’s eMobility business has launched a new and improved line of Eaton Omnex Trusted Wireless mobile control systems for heavy machinery and field operations.The 900 MHz, two-way remote-control units are designed to enable wireless control of high-value machinery in harsh environments, including mining, construction, agriculture, locomotive and marine markets.

“Our next generation of rugged, weatherproof Omnex wireless controllers were designed with customer input and offer a number of benefits, including enhanced safety and productivity for machine operators,” said Scott Adams, president, eMobility, Eaton. “Overall, we’ve improved upon the reliability and connectivity that was always a benefit over the competition – and we continue to advance our wireless technology in those areas.”

On a construction site, the wireless controllers can operate heavy machinery, such as vacuum trucks, tow trucks, concrete mixers and cranes. The new units have a range of up to 1650 ft. and can be programmed to operate a wide range of machine functions.

The wireless controls can also be programmed to provide feedback via a screen, haptic response or sequenced light-emitting diodes. This function can be used to signal an operator when, for example, a crane is fully extended or be programmed to display the amount of weight a trailer is carrying.

Eaton said the units have undergone its proprietary cyber security protocols to prevent the signal being hacked into by an outside source, while sophisticated control algorithms are provided to ensure fail-safe operation. Each controller can be programmed to connect with a vehicle that has been equipped with a receiver installed in the electronic systems of a remote vehicle or machinery, the company said.

The wireless controls are compliant with IP65 & IP67 ratings, as well as complete, continuous submersion in water. They have been redesigned for better form, fit and function, making them easier to hold and control, Eaton said. The new control units also feature updated radios and lithium ion batteries for better performance.

Eaton’s new wireless lineup offers flexible solutions for customers, and includes the hand-held TD110 and TD1140 with optional E-Stop, the pistol-grip TD2100 and the small belly-pack TD3100.

In addition to the 900 MHz two-way wireless remote-control units, 2.4 GHz versions will launch later this year, the company said.

Related Articles

Wireless Controls For Mobile Heavy Machinery
In-Cylinder Position Sensor With Integrated Electronics
Eaton’s Adds PTO “Wet Kits” To Bezares Range
Honda Continues Rollout Of CO-Minder Gen-Sets
Data Connectors For Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
New DEF Mix Targets Reduced Deposits
MTA Delivers To Ashok Leyland
New Vessel Features Schottel Pump Jet

Latest News

Wireless Controls For Mobile Heavy Machinery
In-Cylinder Position Sensor With Integrated Electronics
Eaton’s Adds PTO “Wet Kits” To Bezares Range
Three Named To Bendix Exec Positions
Honda Continues Rollout Of CO-Minder Gen-Sets
Data Connectors For Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
Richenhagen Retiring From AGCO
Continental Engines Marks 50th Year
Dana Opens New Off-Highway Facility In China

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.