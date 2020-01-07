Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Free IFPE Trip
Industry Notes 

Win A Free Trip To IFPE

Mike Osenga

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) have announced a sweepstakes to win two free airline tickets to attend the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE). IFPE is co-located with ConExpo-Con/Agg at the Las Vegas Convention Center March 10 to 14.

To enter the sweepstakes, sign up here. Individuals must be located in the contiguous United States.  The winner will receive two round-trip flight vouchers from Delta Airlines and two admission tickets to IFPE, March 10-14, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Entries must be received by January 29, and we’ll announce the winner on January 31, 2020.

IFPE, held every three years in conjunction with ConExpo-Con/Agg, brings together the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries. There is an extensive exhibit area with over 400 exhibitors as well as an education program on sensor technology and data analytics to robotics and automation, as well as all of the latest innovations in fluid power:

Click here for more information on IFPE

