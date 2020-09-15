Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Westport To Combine Businesses In India

Mike Brezonick , , , ,
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. announced that it has signed definitive agreements with its joint venture partner in India, Uno Minda Group, to sell the assets of its wholly owned subsidiary Rohan BRC Gas Equipment Pvt. Ltd. to Minda Emer Technologies Ltd., a 50-50 joint venture owned by Westport Fuel Systems and Uno Minda. No financial details were provided.

Rohan BRC Gas Equipment primarily manufactures and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) pressure reducers to automotive original equipment manufacturers and sells CNG conversion kits to the aftermarket under the Rohan BRC brand in India. Minda Emer Technologies primarily manufactures and sells CNG valves to automotive OEMs in India. Minda Emer Technology is purchasing the assets of Rohan BRC Gas Equipment to combine the product lines, provide a single point of contact and offer a better selection for automotive customers in India.

The manufacturing facility of Rohan BRC Gas Equipment is currently located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and this manufacturing capability will be consolidated into Minda Emer Technology’s manufacturing location in Manesar, Haryana, providing cost efficiencies and furthering the partnership.

Additional Westport Fuel Systems products will be consolidated into Minda Emer Technologies and, where possible, manufacturing for the India market will be localized in the joint venture. The joint venture will become Westport Fuel Systems’ operational hub to serve the Indian market for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and the large three-wheel vehicle segment.

“India is one of the largest and fastest growing markets for CNG vehicles given its commitment to sustainable and cost-competitive transportation” said David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “The combination of Westport Fuel Systems’ technologies and products with Uno Minda’s local expertise and relationships strongly positions us to compete and grow in India.

“Building on our decade-long and successful partnership with Uno Minda, we are very pleased to take this next step with them to serve this strategically important market.”

 

Related Articles

Westport To Combine Businesses In India
Eaton Expands Clutch Actuator Reman Program
Blue Bird Ramps Up Electric Bus Production
JCB Gets Share Of $660 Million DLA Contract
CIMAC Sets Up Strategy Group For Digitalization
Silent Boats in Paris
Komatsu Mining Breaks Ground in Milwaukee
Capstone Secures 1.2 MW Cogen Order In Romania

Latest News

Westport To Combine Businesses In India
Vehicle Air Filters With Medical-Grade Filtration
Eaton Expands Clutch Actuator Reman Program
Blue Bird Ramps Up Electric Bus Production
Iveco’s S-Way Truck One Year Later
Middle East Energy 2021 – Rescheduled to June
Cummins Names Six New Vice Presidents
Update: Navistar Rejects Traton’s New Bid
ZF Expands Commercial Vehicle Test Track

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.