Westport Fuel Systems Signs Next Generation HPDI Development Contract

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. said it has signed a follow-on contract for new product development work with its current European-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to apply Westport HPDI 2.0 to an updated base engine platform. The program will incorporate new features for the resulting HPDI 2.0 fuel system as well as certification to meet Euro 6 Step E emission regulations that take effect in 2024.

Product details and the value of the development program were not disclosed.

“We see strong growth in the European heavy-duty LNG truck market driven by a number of factors, including increased product availability, an expanding LNG fueling network, purchase incentives and compelling ongoing operating cost savings,” said David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems.

“HPDI 2.0 enables long-haul trucks to fully meet a fleet’s performance demands for payload, performance, and durability compared to state-of-the-art diesel vehicles and outperforms spark-ignited LNG trucks in real world operations. This new development program confirms that HPDI offers a viable compliance pathway for OEMs to achieve the 2025 heavy-duty CO2 emission reduction requirements and reflects our customer’s satisfaction with the progress we have made growing market share with cleaner, gaseous-fueled transportation solutions.”

According to Westport, long-haul operations driving more than 100,000 km annually represent almost 90% of CO2 emissions from the on-road freight sector. With the increasing availability and use of biomethane, the path to achieving net-zero carbon for long-haul trucking is available, the company said.