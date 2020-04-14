West Palm Beach For New Deutz Power Center

Deutz Corp. has chosen a new location for its latest Deutz Power Center. The new facility will be located in West Palm Beach, Fla. Deutz will soon select an additional location for Deutz Power Center Florida, in the northern part of the state.

“We’re incredibly pleased to have a new Deutz Power Center in this busy area of South Florida,” said Dominick A. “Nick” Vermet, general manager for Deutz Power Centers. “It’s a great opportunity to better support our OEM partners, assist our dealers and help Deutz end users in Florida decrease downtime and increase productivity. Because we only focus on Deutz engines, we can give these customers the attention they need and deserve.”

While the new Deutz Power Center location is currently being branded and configured, parts and service support is already being provided from there, to customers in Florida. The new location’s branch manager, Roberto Nieto, comes to Deutz with experience in South Florida’s equipment sales and service industry. He and his bilingual team are looking forward to welcoming customers to the new facility in the near future.

Deutz Power Center Florida will have fully stocked parts counters and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer’s site via traveling service technicians. Deutz Power Center Florida will also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize Deutz products.

Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs, the company said. Power Center customers can also purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.