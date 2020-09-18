Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification

Mike Brezonick , , ,
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
Westport HPDI 2.0

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.  announced that its Weichai Westport Inc. joint venture has received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China (MEE) for its 12 L engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.

WWI is now in a position to market and sell the heavy-duty natural gas engines with HPDI technology to various truck original equipment manufacturers, Westport said.  Weichai Power Co., Ltd’s 12 L heavy-duty engine platform is the base engine for the WP12HPDI.

“Following the delays introduced by COVID-19, I’m pleased to recognize the leadership of the Weichai Westport joint venture team in securing the certification from the MEE,” said David M. Johnson, chief executive officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “The China 6 emission regulations are aligned with leading heavy-duty emission standards in Europe and North America, combine the best practices from both regulations, and are one of the most stringent heavy-duty vehicle emission standards in the world.”

As per the terms of the earlier announced development and supply agreement, Westport Fuel Systems will supply critical HPDI 2.0 components to WWI, each of which is required for every engine equipped with HPDI and sold by WWI. Weichai Power and WWI are affiliates of the Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd.

 

Related Articles

Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification
China’s CV Markets Grew In Q2: ACT
Westport To Combine Businesses In India
Eaton Expands Clutch Actuator Reman Program
Blue Bird Ramps Up Electric Bus Production
JCB Gets Share Of $660 Million DLA Contract
CIMAC Sets Up Strategy Group For Digitalization
Silent Boats in Paris

Latest News

New Particle Number Analyzer From Sensors
Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification
Speakers Announced For OHR Global Webinar
Training Academy On Heat Exchange
New President At Blachford Acoustics Group NA
Cat G3412 Natural Gas Gen-Set
McColl Named CEO Of Continental Hydraulics
Gotting New CEO At Wandfluh Of America
Atlas Copco’s ZenergiZe Energy Storage Systems

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.