Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. announced that its Weichai Westport Inc. joint venture has received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China (MEE) for its 12 L engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.

WWI is now in a position to market and sell the heavy-duty natural gas engines with HPDI technology to various truck original equipment manufacturers, Westport said. Weichai Power Co., Ltd’s 12 L heavy-duty engine platform is the base engine for the WP12HPDI.

“Following the delays introduced by COVID-19, I’m pleased to recognize the leadership of the Weichai Westport joint venture team in securing the certification from the MEE,” said David M. Johnson, chief executive officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “The China 6 emission regulations are aligned with leading heavy-duty emission standards in Europe and North America, combine the best practices from both regulations, and are one of the most stringent heavy-duty vehicle emission standards in the world.”

As per the terms of the earlier announced development and supply agreement, Westport Fuel Systems will supply critical HPDI 2.0 components to WWI, each of which is required for every engine equipped with HPDI and sold by WWI. Weichai Power and WWI are affiliates of the Weichai Holding Group Co., Ltd.