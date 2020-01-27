Weichai Power Adds E-Drives

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has somewhat quietly been stitching together components and systems for both conventional and electrified power systems.

The company’s latest acquisition is Aradex AG, Lorch Germany. Weichai said adding Aradex is, “another global strategic attempt in the new energy power systems industry following the strategic investment in Ballard Power and Ceres Power.”

Founded in 1989, Aradex has been committed to the R&D of motor, electric control and power supply the for industrial and transportation industries, especially high power variable frequency and power supply equipment technology.

Aradex brings design and development and system integration capabilities in terms of various CNC servo motors and servo drivers, new energy commercial vehicle motor controllers, motor, fuel cell DC/DC converters and other products to Weichai. The company reportedly has successful application cases with design life exceeding 30,000 hours.

Weichai Power said it has “successfully integrated battery, motor and electronic control into a whole new energy power system to propel the whole industrial chain, coupled with the power of Aradex AG.” Those achievements are paving the way for Weichai Power to be “a global leader in new energy industry by 2030”- its strategy planning, in terms of advanced product and technology, the company said.

Both parties will strive collaboratively and synergize fully to develop new energy commercial vehicle power systems, Weichai said. Aradex will expand and grow on the synergies of Weichai Power’s global complete vehicle and machinery, core components of power system and global R&D innovation center and other resources, and Weichai Power is expected to facilitate industrial upgrading and restructuring with the contribution from Aradex, the announcement said.