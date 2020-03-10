Walvoil’s Adaptive Load Sensing For All Pumps

Hydraulic-specialist Walvoil presents at ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE the new Adaptive Load Sensing (ALS) system, particularly suitable for the construction machinery sector.

ALS by Walvoil is an innovative system that allows manipulation of the load sensing signal to adjust the pressure margin applied to the valve. This system seamlessly integrates within the Walvoil product range opening up a new range of possibilities for energy optimization and machine flexibility.

Through the patented ALS system, it is now possible to develop custom control logic pressure margin while using a common variable displacement pump with a fixed setting or a fixed displacement pump.

The ALS system is designed as an integrated solution on the inlet section for a Load Sensing Flow Sharing valve, such as the Walvoil DPX100, while maintaining the fundamental features of the standard inlet section.

The system receives the load sensing signal from the load sensing flow sharing valve and returns an LS Pump (conditioned Load Sensing) signal, which is sent to the load sensing pump. This is possible thanks to a proportional reducing solenoid valve, controlled by the Walvoil PHC Studio software in the Walvoil CED electronic control unit. The Walvoil WST software allows the system integrator to easily and flexibly customize the application.

Thanks to its flexibility and easy implementation, the ALS system can be implemented also as a retrofit and an upgrade of existing machines.

