Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Adaptive Load Sensing hydraulic system,
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE New Products News 

Walvoil’s Adaptive Load Sensing For All Pumps

Roberta Prandi , , , ,

Hydraulic-specialist Walvoil presents at ConExpo-Con/Agg & IFPE the new Adaptive Load Sensing (ALS) system, particularly suitable for the construction machinery sector.

ALS by Walvoil is an innovative system that allows manipulation of the load sensing signal to adjust the pressure margin applied to the valve. This system seamlessly integrates within the Walvoil product range opening up a new range of possibilities for energy optimization and machine flexibility.

Through the patented ALS system, it is now possible to develop custom control logic pressure margin while using a common variable displacement pump with a fixed setting or a fixed displacement pump.

The ALS system is designed as an integrated solution on the inlet section for a Load Sensing Flow Sharing valve, such as the Walvoil DPX100, while maintaining the fundamental features of the standard inlet section.

The system receives the load sensing signal from the load sensing flow sharing valve and returns an LS Pump (conditioned Load Sensing) signal, which is sent to the load sensing pump. This is possible thanks to a proportional reducing solenoid valve, controlled by the Walvoil PHC Studio software in the Walvoil CED electronic control unit. The Walvoil WST software allows the system integrator to easily and flexibly customize the application.

Thanks to its flexibility and easy implementation, the ALS system can be implemented also as a retrofit and an upgrade of existing machines.

Walvoil exhibits at ConExpo/Con/Agg & IFPE, in South Hall, booth S81473.

Related Articles

Filter solutions by Mann+Hummel
Walvoil’s Adaptive Load Sensing For All Pumps
Multi-Wing Fan Range Expanded
Controllers, Displays From Enovation Controls
Electrification, Digital Displacement Pumps For Danfoss
Kubota Engine To Launch New Class Of Engine + Hybrid
AWP’s & Excavators Focus For Comer
Despite Everything, ConExpo-Con/Agg Sees Attendance Bump

Latest News

Filter solutions by Mann+Hummel
Walvoil’s Adaptive Load Sensing For All Pumps
Multi-Wing Fan Range Expanded
ConExpo, IFPE Cancellations & Changes (Updating)
Terzich To Succeed Brizzolara At HydraForce
Western Star Produces 200,000th Truck
Briggs To Sell Turf Products Businesses
CNH CEO To Keynote Diesel Progress Summit
JCB Back To Normal Working Hours In U.K.

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.