Walterscheid Launches Powertrain Services NA

Mike Brezonick

Walterscheid Powertrain Group used ConExpo to announce the launch of its new Powertrain Services North America business.

As a full service partner for all aspects of powertrain concepts, Powertrain Services North America will offer comprehensive through-life service and the complete Walterscheid Powertrain Group product range, the company said.

The new service business will have three segments: Aftermarket Parts Distribution, with more than 130 distribution partners throughout North America; Value Added Services, such as repair, exchange, modification and customization of shafts and powertrain solutions; and Field Services & Condition monitoring, which includes field service, preventative and predictive maintenance along with condition monitoring and technical consultancy on demand.

Walterscheid Powertrain Group also presented its latest innovations in the construction segment, including Smart & Connected Powertrain Solutions (shown above), which provides status data from powertrains in operation via innovative smart technologies. Additionally, the company showed its latest Mechanics Synergy Drive Shafts and the ICVD (Integrated Continuously Variable Drive) hydrostatic propel drive, which is engineered to deliver high torque values down to output speeds of zero with a higher grade of efficiency and the potential of fuel saving in the powertrain.

 

