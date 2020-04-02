Wabtec To Provide China’s NHL With Electric Drive Systems For Australia

Wabtec Corp. said it will supply NHL (Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co. Ltd.), a mining truck manufacturer in China, with 28 360-ton integrated electric drive systems to support the company’s 360-ton mining truck contract with Yancoal in Australia. The systems are expected to help Yancoal’s mining fleet achieve increased productivity and speed on grade performance and help reduce fuel costs and equipment wear.

“We are proud to partner with NHL and support their growth,” said Bappa Banerjee, Wabtec’s general manager of Mining Equipment. “These integrated electric drive systems will improve the performance of their mining trucks by reducing fuel costs and increasing reliability, giving their customers a distinct sustainable cost advantage over the service lifetime of their trucks.”

“By combining NHL’s strong manufacturing capabilities with Wabtec’s domain expertise in electric drive systems, we are well positioned to improve capacity and efficiency for our customers,” said Wu Qingfeng, general manager of NHL.

Wabtec’s integrated electric drive systems work together with Cummins or MTU diesel engines rated more than 3500 hp to enable 1.4 million lb. mine haul trucks to carry a payload of up to 400 tons, the equivalent of 27 school buses. The systems help the trucks achieve increased productivity and speed on grade performance and help reduce fuel costs and equipment wear, said Wabtec.

“Wabtec continues to work with our mining customers to improve performance, reliability and lower costs, which is critical to efficient and profitable operations throughout business cycles” said Banerjee. “Our electric drive systems help mines get mineral and energy resources out to the market safer, quicker and cheaper, in a sustainable way.”

The drive systems are expected to be delivered over the next three years with an initial three units shipping to Australia in 2020.

The electric drive product line became part of Wabtec Corp. early last year when the company merged with GE Transportation. The merger combined Wabtec’s range of freight, transit and electronics products with GE Transportation’s equipment, services and digital solutions in the locomotive, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries.