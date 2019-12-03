Diesel Progress

VW Raided Again Over Diesel Emissions

Mike Osenga , , , ,

The seemingly never-ending Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal continues with the New York Times reporting that prosecutors have once again raided VW’s Wolfsburg, Germany headquarters.

This time the raids were apparently linked to an investigation into diesel cars with EA 288 engines, a successor model to the EA 189 that was at the center of the original scandal.

Volkswagen said it was cooperating with the authorities, and viewed the investigation as unfounded.

New York Times article: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/03/automobiles/volkswagen-diesel-scandal.html

