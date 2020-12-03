Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Volvo VNR Electric Truck Now On Sale In N.A.

Mike Brezonick , ,
Industry News News Newsletters 
Volvo VNR Electric
Volvo Trucks announced that its VNR Electric truck is now on sale in North America.

In what it called a critical step toward realizing the organization’s vision for a more sustainable transportation industry, Volvo Trucks North America said its VNR Electric model is now commercially available in North America. Designed, developed, and produced in the U.S. specifically for the North American market, Volvo Trucks will manufacture the VNR Electric truck at its New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin, Va., beginning in early 2021.

“In launching the VNR Electric, we’re answering a very real need from fleet customers across North America — to not just deliver a road-tested, battery-electric truck, but to provide them with solutions for the entire life-cycle of the vehicle,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Before making the VNR Electric truck available to our customers, we thought through every aspect of electrification so they didn’t have to. We have worked alongside our fleet customers to plan beyond the vehicle and have developed an entire support system, ensuring this vehicle meets their needs day-in and day-out.”

The VNR Electric truck is designed for customer applications and driving cycles with local and regional distribution ranges, including food and beverage and pick-up and delivery routes. The vehicle is available in three configurations:

– A single-axle straight truck with a gross vehicle weight rating of 33,200 lb.

– A 4×2 tractor configuration with a 66,000-lb. gross combination weight rating (GCWR).

– A 6×2 tractor configuration with an up-to 82,000-lb. GCWR in specific applications.

More details on the VNR Electric truck are available at New Power Progress.

Related Articles

Volvo VNR Electric Truck Now On Sale In N.A.
Bobcat, Magni Team On Telehandlers
Danfoss Editron’s Electrical System For Wheel Loaders
New Cummins Connected Engine For Freightliner
Daimler And Foton Strike Truck Deal For China
Rolls-Royce Acquires Marine Automation Company
Rolls-Royce’s MTU Aiken Plant Marks Milestone
GM Scales Back Planned Partnership With Nikola

Latest News

Volvo VNR Electric Truck Now On Sale In N.A.
Plus Picks BlackBerry Operating System For Self-Driving Trucks
Bobcat, Magni Team On Telehandlers
FG Wilson Appoints Geniwatt Again
Kraft Invests In High Pressure Hydraulic Stand
Danfoss Editron’s Electrical System For Wheel Loaders
Paccar’s Mississippi Engine Plant Marks 10 Years
Fairbanks Morse Makes Another Aftermarket Buy
New Cummins Connected Engine For Freightliner

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.