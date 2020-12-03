Volvo VNR Electric Truck Now On Sale In N.A.

Volvo Trucks announced that its VNR Electric truck is now on sale in North America.

In what it called a critical step toward realizing the organization’s vision for a more sustainable transportation industry, Volvo Trucks North America said its VNR Electric model is now commercially available in North America. Designed, developed, and produced in the U.S. specifically for the North American market, Volvo Trucks will manufacture the VNR Electric truck at its New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin, Va., beginning in early 2021.

“In launching the VNR Electric, we’re answering a very real need from fleet customers across North America — to not just deliver a road-tested, battery-electric truck, but to provide them with solutions for the entire life-cycle of the vehicle,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Before making the VNR Electric truck available to our customers, we thought through every aspect of electrification so they didn’t have to. We have worked alongside our fleet customers to plan beyond the vehicle and have developed an entire support system, ensuring this vehicle meets their needs day-in and day-out.”

The VNR Electric truck is designed for customer applications and driving cycles with local and regional distribution ranges, including food and beverage and pick-up and delivery routes. The vehicle is available in three configurations:

– A single-axle straight truck with a gross vehicle weight rating of 33,200 lb.

– A 4×2 tractor configuration with a 66,000-lb. gross combination weight rating (GCWR).

– A 6×2 tractor configuration with an up-to 82,000-lb. GCWR in specific applications.

More details on the VNR Electric truck are available at New Power Progress.