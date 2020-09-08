Volvo Trucks NA, Mack Sign IoT MOUs

Volvo Trucks North America said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Samsara, to investigate providing a single-source telematics service including compliance services, cameras, trailer sensors, safety, maintenance services and more available via Samsara’s platform.

Mack said specific offerings to be developed have not yet been finalized, but its MOU is targeting solutions to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of commercial fleets and industrial operations.

Samsara’s portfolio of IoT solutions combine hardware, software, and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics, and AI to operations. The company serves over 15,000 customers across a variety of sizes and industries, including transportation and logistics, field services, energy, construction and other sectors.

Samsara was founded in 2015 by the co-founders of Meraki (now part of Cisco Systems), the cloud-managed networking technology that powers over 2 million networks worldwide. Samsara’s team is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in San Jose, Atlanta, and London.

“We look forward to working with Samsara and their unique data systems,” said Conal Deedy, director of customer productivity solutions, Volvo Trucks North America. “This opportunity allows us to explore how our customers can leverage Samsara’s integrated solutions for more efficient fleet management.”

“We are pleased to be working with Samsara and their unique approach to analyzing data,” said David Pardue, vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “Through our planned collaboration, we will investigate how Mack customers can benefit from their integrated fleet management solutions.”

“With a number of Mack vehicles currently on the Samsara platform, we’re thrilled about this opportunity to examine how to make their embedded telematics data even more seamlessly integrated,” said Rushil Goel, vice president and general manager, fleet management at Samsara. “Through this MOU, we hope to provide fleet managers and drivers with a more holistic understanding of their data and in turn, operate a safer and more efficient fleet.”