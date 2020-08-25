Volvo Penta’s Newest Generator Set Engine

8 L D8 is latest addition to company’s U.S. EPA Tier 3 generator drive diesel line

Volvo Penta’s latest addition to its gen-set product portfolio is the D8 Stage 2 and Stage 3A/Tier 3 diesel engine. Based on an engine that has been used globally across the Volvo Group, Volvo Penta engineers said they optimized the design for the power generation market. The company said the new 8 L diesel engine offers a high power density combined with low fuel consumption and low noise levels.

“The proven D8 design is based on mature technology concepts that have undergone hundreds of thousands of testing hours and real-world use,” said Kristian Vekas, product manager for generator engines at Volvo Penta. “With the D8, our customers will benefit from 100% proven, reliable components. We have ensured our solution will function with the required performance and reliability levels in all the applications, climates and environments our customers operate in.

“It has been designed for quick, easy and economical installation as well as ease of operation and maintenance.”

The gen-set engines use high-tech diesel fuel injection and charging systems with low internal losses, contributing to low fuel consumption, said the company.

Backup power

Volvo Penta said the new D8 industrial gen-set engine will mainly be used as a source of backup power, as well as cost-effective primary power generation in areas where energy is scarce. It can be used for both mobile and stationary power generation applications, depending on local emission regulations.

The EU Stage 3A/U.S. EPA Tier 3 compliant D8 (model TAD851-853GE) gen-set engine is a dual speed engine, switchable between 1500 rpm (50 Hz) and 1800 rpm (60 Hz), it delivers up to 258 kWm at prime power.

The EU Stage 2 compliant D8 engine, model TAD841-843GE, is also a dual speed diesel unit. Switchable between 1500 rpm (50 Hz) and 1800 rpm (60 Hz), it is rated 274 kWm at prime power and is also available in three power nodes: 253, 303 and 326 kVA at 1500 rpm (50 Hz) at prime power.

Developing the new gen-set engine

Volvo Penta said its engineers spent three years developing, testing and optimizing the new D8 Stage 2 and Stage 3A/U.S. EPA Tier 3 gen-set engine to ensure it met the requirements for a gen-set application.

Anders Wernersson, engineering project manager for Medium Duty Engines at Volvo Penta, shared the work that went into developing the new engine: “Developing a new gen-set engine is both a big investment and challenge, he said. “At Volvo Penta, we focus on what brings value to our customers and put their needs at the heart of our design process. That’s why we started our new 8 L power generation engine project by speaking to our customers and finding out what they wanted to see in a new industrial generator engine.

“Based on their input, our top priorities were high power density, a compact size, low fuel consumption, low noise levels, ease of installation and reliability. They told us that they would mainly use the new engine as a reliable source of backup power, as well as cost-effective primary power generation in areas where energy is scarce. And there was a demand for the engine to be used in both mobile and stationary power generation applications. This gave us some very clear goals and made sure everyone involved in the project was pulling in the same direction and knew exactly what we needed to accomplish.

“As Volvo Penta is part of the Volvo Group, we are in position to have the strength of the group behind us and all the benefits this brings for sharing technologies. This meant that we didn’t need to reinvent the wheel, as we could start our development work with the proven D8 base engine. The D8 has already been used globally for a wide variety of applications across the Volvo Group. The proven design is based on mature technology concepts that have undergone hundreds of thousands of testing hours and real-world use, so our customers will benefit from proven, reliable components.

“By combining the product experience from Volvo Trucks with the customer, market and application knowledge of Volvo Penta, we have optimized the design for the power generation segment and created the optimal solution for all the applications, climates and environments our customers operate in.”

Wernersson said that testing was a key part of the development process “and we’ve tested this engine to the maximum – at temperatures of -25°C through to 60°C of sweltering heat.

“We’ve tested everything possible, down to the last screw, in the most demanding conditions to verify performance, reliability and durability.” This included engine calibration testing, functional testing, specific component testing, complete gen-set endurance testing, stress tests, customer installation tests and field testing.

Wernersson said that there are currently around 20 prototype D8 engines undergoing real-world field testing with customers. “This has provided us with invaluable feedback from customers who appreciate the engine’s compact design for its power class – which has been achieved without compromising on cooling performance,” he said.

“Other feedback has centered around the high power-to-weight ratio which contributes to power density, low fuel consumption, low noise levels, quick and easy installation as well as ease of operation and maintenance.”

This story first appeared in the August issue of Diesel Progress. To subscribe, click here.