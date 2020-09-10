Diesel Progress

Volvo Penta
Newsmakers 

Volvo Penta’s Martin Bjuve Named A Top Leader In Virginia Listing

Chad Elmore

Volvo Penta of the Americas’ Martin Bjuve has been named a top leader in manufacturing in Virginia Business magazine’s inaugural Virginia 500 Power Listing. From Volvo Penta’s regional headquarters in Chesapeake, Va., Bjuve leads the strategic direction and execution of the company’s operations throughout North, Central and South America and Caribbean, covering marine and industrial markets.

Bjuve has held a variety of capacities within Volvo Penta for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he served as global chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice president (SVP) at the company’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. In this role, he led Volvo Penta’s overall strategy development, as well as process and IT. Prior roles included CFO and vice president of customer support and training at Volvo Penta of the Americas where he was based for five years before returning to Sweden.

Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Penta employs approximately 1800 people worldwide, including 120 in Virginia.

For two years in a row, Volvo Penta of the Americas achieved recognition as a Great Place to Work by a national institute that promotes and measures workplace excellence. In addition, Diesel Progress deemed the company Employer of the Year in 2019.

The Virginia 500 Power Listing represents the state’s “most powerful and influential leaders” by sector, according to Virginia Business. Considerations in the listing included annual revenue, newsworthiness, community involvement, diversity, number of employees in Virginia and worldwide, and how large a presence the organization has in the commonwealth.

