Volvo Penta Talks Transformation

Ian Cameron ,

The company needs to “perform and transform”. That was the message from Heléne Mellquist who was recently appointed as president of Volvo Penta and as a new member of Volvo Group Management.

She replaced Björn Ingemanson, who has retired.

She said:“We have to perform and transform – in parallel.” We will perform by improving our current portfolio, based on current customer and market needs.

“At the same time, we are looking ahead; predicting future needs and applying innovative technologies to evolve and transform accordingly. Balancing the development of today’s technology and future solutions is a demanding but inspiring challenge,” she added.

Mellquist, who previously held the position of president for the European Division at Volvo Trucks, added: “Our vision is to be a world leader in sustainable power solutions.”

Volvo Penta said it has been working in the marine automation, connectivity, and electrification fields for several years. These innovations can help to improve the environment and experience for the operator, it added.

Mellquist added: “It is about designing an experience with ease, precision, and safety in mind. The Volvo Group is also expanding its automation focus, where we believe we can benefit and learn from the commercial transport sector and apply best practices for use at sea.”

Additionally, the company said, increased digitalization and connectivity will open possibilities for fleet management.

It added:“The smart and connected vessel delivers benefits like safety as well as increased efficiency and productivity. Which is why, just last week, the company revealed its Easy Connect App for marine commercial professionals.

“The data from this app helps operators, fleet managers, and service providers monitor fuel savings, routes, and improve overall operation. The app will be continuously updated and contribute to both ease of experience while also creating a good working environment.

“Finally, and perhaps the most exciting field of development in the journey to zero-emissions, is electromobility. Building on the Volvo Group’s knowledge of electrification in the commercial transport sector Volvo Penta is now adapting this technology for marine applications.”

