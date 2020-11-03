Volvo Penta Stage 5 Engines Chosen By Normet

Underground mining and tunnelling company Normet has chosen Volvo Penta’s Stage 5 engines for its new L-Series platform which was launched today and which will reach customers in the first half of 2021.

The Stage 5 solution includes 12 different products: transmixers, agitators, fuel, water, multi-purpose and material carriers, a sprayer, dumper and charging unit. It is the first time the company has used Volvo Penta engines and is planning to roll the engines out in other products – such as the Stage 3a versions of the L-Series machines.

The L-series is powered by a D8 (185 kW) Stage 5 and they will also use the Stage 3a engine.

There are five base engines in Volvo Penta’s Stage 5 diesel engine line up for off-road applications – the D5, D8, D11, D13 and D16 – offering power from 105-585 kW (143-796 hp).

“We started looking at updating the L-Series platform in 2018, when the Stage 5 emission regulations were on the horizon,” said Jarmo Husso, director Platform and Module Development at Normet. “We decided to completely redesign and update the product platform with a new structure and features, as well as streamline our engine offer.”

Volvo Penta and Normet have worked closely together to ensure the engine solution and equipment maintained productivity and reliability in the underground conditions. Since 2018, the companies have been collaborating on the development work. Volvo Penta customized its Stage 5 solution to meet Normet’s specific requirements. It also took part in factory and field testing at a mine in Finland and helped to train Normet employees on the new engine and aftertreatment system.

Herkko Juntunen, Product Line director for Underground Transportation and Logistics at Normet said: “Each machine can do around 4,000 hours a year, so good engine reliability and customer service and support is essential.”

Volvo Penta said the new range delivers a reduction of up to 5% in fuel consumption, compared to Stage 4, which, it added, contributes to an attractive total cost of ownership

The new L-Series Stage 5 prototype is pictured during field testing.