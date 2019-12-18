Diesel Progress

Volvo Penta Executive Changes

Chad Elmore
Newsmakers 
Marcelo Puscar head shot
Marcelo Puscar

Volvo Penta of the Americas has appointed Yichen Gu to vice president of Parts and Accessories, as well as the promotion of Marcelo Puscar to vice president of Marketing. The company said the changes are expected to strengthen its presence in the marine and industrial industries across Canada, U.S., Central and South America.

Gu will assume the Parts and Accessories position on March 1, 2020 and will be responsible for

Yichen Gu
Yichen Gu

the planning and direction of parts and accessory sales for North America. Currently, Gu serves as the head of Volvo Penta’s Dealer Business Management in Europe. In this role, he oversees the overall dealer business strategy in the region, including part sales, service and engine sales in collaboration with the company’s European dealer network.

Over the course of his 18 years with Volvo Group, Gu has held a variety of management roles including Aftermarket Director for Volvo Penta’s business unit in China and Aftermarket Segment Head in Asia. He replaces David Kennedy who will retire after 25 years with Volvo Penta of the Americas.

Puscar was promoted after serving five years as marketing director for the region. He will continue to spearhead marketing in the region, while also expanding areas of responsibility to include creation and dissemination of digital content for the Volvo Penta brand globally.

“The addition of Yichen Gu and promotion of Marcelo Puscar will further strengthen the talented, diverse leadership team we have here at Volvo Penta,” said Ron Huibers, president and CEO of Volvo Penta of the Americas. “They each bring unique, global perspectives that span decades of rich experience across the entire Volvo Penta ecosystem, from partners to end-users.”

