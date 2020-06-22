Volvo, Mack Launch Geotab Telematics Package

Designed to offer an integrated, factory-fit telematics solution and technology platform to provide fleet management, diagnostics, compliance and driver support, Volvo Trucks North America, and Mack Trucks, have partnered Geotab, an IoT and connected transportation provider.

The new Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks, as well as Geotab Connected by Mack is an expandable, cloud-based platform for fleet managers and drivers. Integrating the Geotab fleet management solution via factory-fit telematics hardware, eliminating the need for additional hardware installation on Volvo and Mack trucks.

Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks is compatible with all 2015 and newer Volvo Trucks models powered by Volvo engines, as well as 2015 and newer Mack truck models.

Fully expandable, the telematics packages are designed to help customers to better optimize their fleet while also helping to enhance productivity, improve driver safety and increase compliance and sustainability measurement, Mack and Volvo said.

When using Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks, fleet managers can access activity reports, driver performance reports, delivery schedules and more, as well as monitor vehicle locations via dashboard. In addition, data measurement can help reduce operating costs and environmental impact by improving fuel efficiency. Customers also have 24/7 access to the Volvo Trucks Uptime Center should they need assistance with the platform.

Included in Geotab Connected by Mack, is Geotab Drive, an ELD application launched by Mack in 2019 which leverages cloud computing via Geotab. The device, factory-installed in every Mack vehicle, sends engine and positional data to the cloud, which then generates automatic duty status logs. The driver can access these through the Geotab Drive app on a mobile device, allowing for an option to receive a record of duty status.

The cloud enables reports for hours of service, records of duty status and driver vehicle inspection reports. With no pairing process required, the vehicle will continue to record data regardless of the connection status of the mobile unit. Wireless interference will not impact reporting.

Similarly, Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks includes Geotab Drive for Volvo Trucks, a cloud-based system that delivers operator and vehicle logs in compliance with the federal Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandates. Enabling drivers to record hours of service status and complete vehicle inspections from a smartphone or tablet, Geotab Drive for Volvo Trucks, launched in the fall of 2019, allows fleet managers to stay up-to-date with real-time access to information in the MyGeotab app, including detailed reports on driver logs, service hours and other alerts.

The Geotab telematics platform provides additional functionality by leveraging data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity and efficiency and offers hundreds of third-party data integrations and analytics options.

Volvo Trucks originally partnered with Geotab in 2016 in an effort to advance its remote diagnostics telematics package. In contrast to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth-based systems, Geotab’s cloud-based platform is expected to deliver reliable ELD data-capturing capabilities.