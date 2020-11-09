Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Volvo Launching VNR Electric Trucks in U.S., Canada

Mike Osenga ,
Industry News 
Volvo Selling VNR e-trucks

Volvo Trucks North America announced it will begin selling its Volvo VNR electric truck model in the United States and Canada beginning on December 3, 2020. Volvo Trucks will begin producing the Volvo VNR electric model at its New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia in early 2021.

Volvo Trucks also announced that it will offer a range of electric heavy-duty trucks in Europe in 2021, and that during this decade this will be followed by the development of electric vehicles for heavy long-haul operations, including battery-electric and fuel-cell electric trucks with a longer range. Volvo Trucks plans to start selling electric trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells in the second half of this decade, and the objective is to have a fossil-free product range by 2040.

“By rapidly increasing the number of heavy-duty electric trucks, we want to help our customers and transport buyers to achieve their ambitious sustainability goals. We’re determined to continue driving our industry toward a sustainable future,” said Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks Corporation.

From Volvo Trucks’ perspective, the company said the transition to more sustainable transport is largely about making the shift as smooth as possible for fleet operators, so that they can begin to adjust. The solutions offered must be fossil-free and allow fleets to achieve the necessary levels of profitability and productivity.

“As part of the very successful Volvo LIGHTS project, which we started in 2019 in Southern California in collaboration with 14 other pioneering organizations, we validated the viability and reliability of the Volvo VNR Electric in real-world operations and proved what it takes to create a holistic, end-to-end electromobility solution to drive true sustainability in the trucking industry,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We are fully confident in bringing this new technology to the commercial market.”

Related Articles

Volvo Launching VNR Electric Trucks in U.S., Canada
Volvo Penta Ending Seven Marine Engine Production
Tractors On Display At EIMA Digital
Changes Ahead For Kawasaki Engines Business
Truck Orders Positive For Fifth Straight Month: ACT
Innio’s Double Acquisition
Volvo Penta Stage 5 Engines Chosen By Normet
Daimler, Volvo Finalize Joint Venture On Fuel Cells

Latest News

Cellular Asset Tracker For Off-Highway Equipment
Mack President Weissburg Gets NAM Director Post
Volvo Launching VNR Electric Trucks in U.S., Canada
A Million Field Hours For Deere Hybrid
Now It’s Official: Traton Buying Navistar
Diesel Progress – November 2020
Volvo Penta Ending Seven Marine Engine Production
Tractors On Display At EIMA Digital
Kohler KD Gen-Sets Get Emissions Certification

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.