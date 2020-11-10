Volvo D13 Turbocompound Engine Standard In VNL, VNR Trucks

Volvo Trucks has made its D13 turbocompound diesel engine standard across its VNL and VNR truck ranges.

Volvo Trucks North America said it has further enhanced its fuel economy packages for both the Volvo VNL and VNR models by making the D13 turbocompound diesel engine standard across the range.

“The D13TC engine optimizes fuel efficiency and increases the value to customers through cost savings and overall ROI,” said Allison Athey, product marketing manager at Volvo Trucks North America. “Making the engine standard was the next logical step, in addition to offering customizable fuel economy packages that further maximize profitability and reduce the truck’s impact on the environment.”

Volvo Trucks’ D13TC engine is equipped with Dynamic Torque, a system engineered to enable the driver to operate the truck in a more fuel-efficient manner by adjusting to the exact load without impacting performance. The engine also offers three individual drive modes, as well as an additional 405 hp rating and the next evolution of the Volvo Trucks’ patented wave piston design. These updates enable further-increased fuel efficiency over a wider range of loads, applications, vehicle speeds and engine speeds.

As part of Volvo Trucks North America’s overall mission to deliver the best fuel efficiency experience to its customers throughout the product life cycle, the company also offers enhanced fuel economy packages for Volvo VNL and VNR models. These packages provide up to 16% improvement in fuel efficiency savings for the VNL and up to 6% fuel efficiency savings for the VNR over the baseline models based on the package specified.

These fuel efficiency packages provide an integrated solution, combining aerodynamics and powertrain technologies for enhanced performance, increased drive efficiency and additional savings.

The following fuel efficiency packages are available for the Volvo VNL:

Plus (up to 4%): Includes D13 VGT engine package, I-See predictive cruise control, front bumper with full airflow deflector, chassis fairings, cab side fairings with extender and low rolling resistance tires.

Advanced TC (up to 12%): Includes Plus features as well as the D13TC engine, mirror arm wind deflectors, extended chassis fairings with ground effects and trim tab.

Xceed (up to 16%): Only available for Volvo VNL 760 and 860 models, this package includes Advanced TC features, as well as full FlowBelow Aerokit plus an optimized wheelbase and trailer gap to decrease drag.

These fuel efficiency packages are available for the Volvo VNR:

Plus (up to 4%): Includes D13 VGT engine package with I-See predictive cruise control, chassis fairings and cab side fairings with extender.

Advanced (up to 6%): Includes Plus features, as well as the D13 VGT XE engine package, mirror arm wind deflectors, ground effects and trim tab.

“Volvo Trucks North America takes a holistic approach to fuel efficiency optimization,” Athey said. “While offering these fuel economy packages and making the D13TC engine standard, we are working with our dealers, customers and drivers to build awareness and provide education on the key areas that have an impact on fuel efficiency throughout the truck’s life cycle.”

The latest connectivity solutions are also a key contributor to secure best-in-class fuel efficiency throughout the truck’s life span, the company said. All Volvo VNL and VNR models come standard with over-the-air Remote Diagnostics software and Remote Programming upgrades. Through 24/7 monitoring of the D13TC engine, as well as transmission and aftertreatment systems, fuel efficiency updates and parameter changes can be done in a matter of minutes without requiring the customer to visit a dealership, significantly increasing uptime.