Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Volvo CE To Simplify Machine Branding

Mike Brezonick ,
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
Starting this month, new and updated Volvo-branded products will now be tagged with just the product type and size on its side. All other product details, such as model series and model variant, will continue to be found on the specifications, brochure or PIN plate.

Volvo Construction Equipment is changing its branding strategy, switching to shorter and less complicated product names. Rolling out from this month, new and updated Volvo-branded products will now be tagged with just the product type and size on its side.

All other product details, such as model series and model variant, will continue to be found on the specifications, brochure or PIN plate, ensuring customers will see no change in how they buy service or order parts for their products.

Volvo aid the motivation behind the change is to bring the product’s branding in line with the company’s minimalist Scandinavian heritage and long-standing desire for a clean, clear and boundless human-centric design.

Clarity in function and design
“We always strive for an honest and simple design that still emulates the smart power of our products,” said Gustavo Guerra, Design director for Volvo CE. “But we found that our brand designation did not suit the purposeful and progressive quality of our products. This new move is designed to bring more confidence and clarity not just to the operator but to everyone out on the jobsite – which is what we mean by boundless design.”

Volvo CE said modern construction sites are now less focused on just the product and more focused on the construction site as a whole. With this updated product designation, Volvo CE aims to create a clearer line of communication for all parties, from the operator out on the job site right through to the back-office function. A rise in new technologies also brings with it a necessary increase in inter-generational product updates, so eliminating the need to change the product name for every update, no matter how big or small, ensures the branding stays clean, simple and purposeful.

“We are at a crossroads where new and traditional ways of working are coming together,” said Guerra. “As developments in electric, autonomous and connected technologies grow side-by-side with our continued need for diesel equipment, we will soon see the level of product updates also growing exponentially. It’s a time of change for the industry and our branding structure should reflect that too.”

Electric machines with new designation
The first models launched with the new designation policy are the first two Electric models of ECR25 and L25 and the ECR58 generation F – which recently won the Red Dot Award, a globally recognized mark of product design quality.

The change is being introduced on all new and updated models during a staged roll-out from this year forward, set to take until around 2025.

“This is not just a renaming initiative,” Guerra said. “This is our design philosophy, a principle that guides us through the creation of the next generation of construction products. A key part of our role is to help our customers navigate the shifting digital landscape and offer clear and open communication to better manage these times of change.”

Related Articles

Volvo CE To Simplify Machine Branding
Air-Sonic To Open European Catalyst Wash Facility
AGCO Unveils New Fendt Vario Track Tractors
Amazon Orders 1800 Electric Vans
NTEA Sets Work Truck Show Dates For 2021-22
5000th International LT Delivered To J.B. Hunt
FPT Expands Stauffer Territory
Allison Opens New Test Center

Latest News

Volvo CE To Simplify Machine Branding
California Adopts Omnibus NOx Rule For Trucks
Air-Sonic To Open European Catalyst Wash Facility
COVID-19, Regs Impacting CV Engine Demand: ACT
Honda Launches Bluetooth App For Generators
AGCO Unveils New Fendt Vario Track Tractors
EPA Amends Marine Diesel Engine Emissions Rules
Making Bobcat Machines Smarter – After You Buy
Podcast: Eaton, Electrification & eMobility

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.