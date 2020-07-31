Volvo CE To Sell Blaw-Knox Pavers To Gencor

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has signed an agreement to divest its North American Blaw-Knox paver business and associated assets to leading asphalt equipment manufacturer Gencor Industries (Gencor). No financial details were provided.

The Blaw-Knox business and associated assets will shift to Gencor, including the transfer of the manufacturing production line currently located in Shippensburg Pennsylvania. Gencor has announced that they plan to continue the manufacturing of the Blaw-Knox paver line in south-central Pennsylvania and move to a location in Letterkenny Township.

The deal, which is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2020 is intended to allow Gencor to manufacture and develop Volvo CE’s current North American paver product line and market it under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor has announced that it will continue marketing and servicing the Blaw-Knox paver line through selected Volvo CE dealers in North America.

Legacy Brand

The Blaw-Knox brand dates back over a century when in 1917 Blaw Collapsible Steel Centering Co. merged with the Knox Pressed and Welded Steel Co. The company made its first road paving equipment in 1929 and the brand has become well-known in the paving segment in North America.

Gencor Industries, Inc. manufactures a range of road and highway construction equipment under the Bituma, General Combustion (Genco), HyWay, and H&B (Hetherington & Berner) brands. Its product line includes stationary and mobile asphalt batch plants, burner systems, trommel screens, thermal fluid heaters and mixers.

“Gencor is a strong player to take on the Blaw-Knox paver range, as it has extensive expertise in the asphalt industry and a good reputation for quality and customer success,” said Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. “We see this agreement as being a win-win for us and Gencor. It maintains a valuable product offer to Volvo CE customers, as well as securing dealer distribution and servicing of Blaw-Knox branded paver products in North America.”

“With our already strong position in the asphalt industry, this acquisition will afford Gencor access to the venerable brand of Blaw-Knox, and provide an entry into the hot mix paver segment,” said Marc G. Elliott, president & director of Gencor Industries. “We are committed to the long-term growth and development of the Blaw-Knox brand.”