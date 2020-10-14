Volvo CE Expands Prebooking Of E-Machines

Seven additional European nations join the list of countries where Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) customers can prebook one of the new electric compact machines via an online portal, the company announced.

As of Oct. 14, customers in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria and Switzerland join other European countries and North America in being able to reserve a place in the production queue for the new ECR25 Electric compact excavator and L25 Electric compact wheel loader. With zero exhaust emissions and low noise levels and vibrations, Volvo CE called the machines “the perfect choice for inner-city jobsites or any sensitive work environment.”

“The online pre-booking tool is a new approach which targets the early adopters of electric machines and identifies new customer segments,” said Carl Slotte, head of Sales Region Europe, Volvo CE. “We are now making this platform available to an even wider customer base.

“One of our main priorities is the customer experience and we want to stay up-to-date with new technologies that will streamline our processes and aid our customers and sales teams. We look forward to hearing what our customers think.”

By registering on the prebooking tool, customers will be able to reserve a place in the production queue for the electric machines. After this, customers will then be informed that they have been cleared to place an actual order for the machines. The first deliveries of the electric compact machines to customers in these countries will commence at the beginning of 2021.

The online portal has been conceived to expand the opportunities for customers to buy one of these machines and to broaden the way these machines are used by customers. It is being managed in collaboration with local dealers.

While electric machines will be a new experience for many customers Volvo will still provide two years standard warranty on the complete machine, including services and the use of genuine Volvo parts provided by the local Volvo dealer as standard. In addition, a total of five years coverage on electronics and batteries is also included as standard if the customer signs up for a service agreement with a Volvo CE dealer.

