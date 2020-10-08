Diesel Progress

VMS New Yanmar Agent

Ian Cameron ,

Yanmar Europe BV has signed an agreement with the Danish service provider VMS Group A/S as a new service agent for commercial marine engines and spare parts. VMS Group is now a registered agent to service Yanmar medium and high speed commercial marine engines.

VMS Group covers all aspects of marine service including the repair and maintenance of diesel engines, turbochargers, gear and propellers to the maritime industry, the offshore industry, power plants and wind industry as well as sales of engines, spare parts and complete propulsion systems and design, engineering and project management.

The company is based in the port of Frederikshavn, Denmark and, in addition to VMS Group A/S, the company consists of VMS do Brasil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and VMS Group Namibia in Walvis Bay, Namibia.

