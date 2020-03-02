Virus Fears Spark MEE Show Spat

On the eve of the busy Middle East Energy (MEE) trade show in Dubai a spat has broken out between one of the companies which cancelled its attendance due to the coronavirus ( COVID-19) and the show organisers.

French diesel engine builder Moteurs Baudouin, whose branding is still widespread around the show, has pulled out of the event and issued a strongly worded statement in which it said it told MEE’s organizers that it is the wrong time to hold a worldwide gathering given the health scares. Globally, other trade shows have recently been cancelled or postponed.

Fabrizio Mozzi President, Moteurs Baudouin, said: “At Moteurs Baudouin we live by three core values: Diversity, Commitment and Responsibility. In difficult times we look to these values to guide us. According to our values, we regret to inform you that in response to the progress of COVID-19, Baudouin cannot in good conscience continue our participation in the Middle East Energy (MEE) exhibition.

“We have communicated our concerns multiple times to the MEE organization that it is not the right time to continue such a global gathering.

“Nevertheless the organization has decided to proceed with MEE irrespective of the growing concerns of their stakeholders. Baudouin, and our parent company Weichai, have also considered participating in the exhibition with only our local UAE and Middle East teams, however we value the safety of our local employees equally to our global staff, and therefore we have decided to fully withdraw our participation in MEE 2020.

“We at Baudouin consider the health and safety of our employees, our partners, and our customers above our financial interests. We have faith in the global cooperation of health authorities and scientists to win the war on COVID-19, and we wish for the good health and safety of all of our colleagues, customers and partners around the world. Fabrizio Mozzi President, Moteurs Baudouin.

However, in a tweet MEE said today:”The health & safety of our customers is our top priority”. The show starts tomorrow (Tuesday) for three days.