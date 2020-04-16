Vimi: A Specialist in High-Performance Fasteners

Italy-based Vimi Fasteners was founded in 1967 as a manufacturer of cold formed studs. In 2000 the company was acquired by the Storchi family and since then the company has been developing a wide range of products, increasing its product offerings for the global market.

Over the years Vimi Fasteners expanded its production plant close to Reggio Emilia, Italy, and added a new department for thermal treatments that features modern machinery and processes as for example continuous ovens for quenching and tempering, and chamber furnaces for solubilization and aging of nickel alloy materials destined to the fastening of turbo compressors, exhaust systems, manifolds and hot parts of the powertrain.

The most recent technological innovations at Vimi Fasteners are related to the optimization of processes for the forming of notoriously difficult-to-form materials, such as nickel alloys, cobalt and titanium. For its product range, the company utilizes also materials such as special steels, super alloys and high strength alloys. Suitable processes to increase the component fatigue resistance are performed as well.

The company said, it also invested in enhancements of the engineering capabilities for process optimisation as well as laboratory devices for testing validation about fatigue and tightening behaviour. In recent years, Vimi Fasteners has allocated an average of 7% of its revenue to develop process technologies and for research and development projects in collaboration with research centers and universities.

The company’s mission is to produce increasingly efficient fastening systems. Lately it has approached the changes in the technology of the powertrain such as electrification and vehicles’ weight reduction, by developing new products using light alloys and high strength fasteners.

Vimi Fasteners is very focused on the European market but serves also the American and Asian markets, counting among its customers the big global brands in the field of industrial powertrain manufacturing as well as in oil & gas application and high-end automotive.

In Europe Vimi Fasteners acquired MF Inox – a manufacturer of hot-forged and machined nickel alloys and stainless-steel bolts, nuts, stud bolts and eyebolts – and opened a new sales office in Germany. For the Americas, where the company has been present for the past 20 years, a new office in Charlotte, NC, and a logistic center in Charleston, SC, were opened at the end of 2018.

The company is certified EN ISO 9001 and EN 9100 for quality, UNI EN ISO 14001 for its environmental management system, and OHSAS 18001 for safety.