Vermeer, MultiOne Ink Distribution Deal

Vermeer Corp., Pella, Ia., said it has entered into a distribution agreement with Italy’s MultiOne, a manufacturer of compact articulated loaders. Through the agreement, MultiOne will supply Vermeer-branded loader models to be sold, serviced and supported exclusively through Vermeer dealers across North America and the Caribbean.

While the two companies envision building on their partnership, this agreement will feature all MultiOne compact articulated loader models ranging from 933 lbs. (423 kg) to 1590 lbs. (721 kg) operating capacity.

According to MultiOne, the loader line ranges from 12 to 70 hp machines, with one new all-electric model. Engines used include Kohler, Kubota, Vanguard and Yanmar.

These models feature a telescopic boom – a feature Vermeer said is highly sought-after feature by customers looking for greater reach and utility from a multi-tool-capable loader.

The Vermeer models will be manufactured at MultiOne’s facility in Vicenza, Italy and made available with select attachments, a full line of parts and service at Vermeer dealerships in North America and the Caribbean in early summer 2020.

“Across our landscape, tree care, rental and general construction markets, we are seeing a growing demand for highly maneuverable material handling equipment capable of productive speeds and low turf disturbance, while helping solve labor challenges on the jobsite,” said Doug Hundt, president of Vermeer Industrial Solutions. “By combining MultiOne’s proven loader line with the reach, service and support of the Vermeer dealer network, we can quickly expand our already robust line-up of compact equipment to meet this demand.”