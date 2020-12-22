Vermeer Buys Electric Directional Drill Technology

Vermeer Corp. announced it has acquired electric-powered horizontal directional drilling (HDD) and fluid systems technology from Dutch manufacturer Normag. Through this acquisition, Vermeer assumes the rights to develop, manufacture and distribute the established fully electric HDD rigs, generator sets and fluid management systems, which are currently operating across Europe under the Normag brand. No financial details were provided.

As a global supplier of the HDD and fluid management products, this acquisition is a key part of Vermeer’s strategy to meet growing demand for electric-powered worksite solutions.

The Normag electric HDD technology incorporates an integrated electric power system designed to optimize efficiency across the generator set, drill rig and fluid management systems during operations. When connected to the electric grid, the system can operate as a fuel-free system. All systems have also been designed to match standard international shipping container dimensions to reduce the machine footprint, jobsite set-up time, complexity and cost, Vermeer said.

