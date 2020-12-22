Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Vermeer Buys Electric Directional Drill Technology

Mike Brezonick , ,
Industry News News Newsletters 
Vermeer
Vermeer has acquired electric directional drill technology from Dutch manufacturer Normag.

Vermeer Corp. announced it has acquired electric-powered horizontal directional drilling (HDD) and fluid systems technology from Dutch manufacturer Normag. Through this acquisition, Vermeer assumes the rights to develop, manufacture and distribute the established fully electric HDD rigs, generator sets and fluid management systems, which are currently operating across Europe under the Normag brand. No financial details were provided.

As a global supplier of the HDD and fluid management products, this acquisition is a key part of  Vermeer’s strategy to meet growing demand for electric-powered worksite solutions.

The Normag electric HDD technology incorporates an integrated electric power system designed to optimize efficiency across the generator set, drill rig and fluid management systems during operations. When connected to the electric grid, the system can operate as a fuel-free system. All systems have also been designed to match standard international shipping container dimensions to reduce the machine footprint, jobsite set-up time, complexity and cost, Vermeer said.

For more details, visit New Power Progress.com.

Related Articles

Vermeer Buys Electric Directional Drill Technology
NFPA Offers In-Person Option For Annual Meeting
European Rental Company Being Split Between Cat Dealers
Truck Demand Strong Going Into New Year, Says ACT
Pandemic’s Effects Reflected In Navistar’s 2020 Results
Manitou To Close Texas Manufacturing Plant
Intermat Cancelled. Next Edition in April 2024
Vermeer To Distribute MGL Waste Equipment

Latest News

2020 Newsmaker Of The Year
Vermeer Buys Electric Directional Drill Technology
Peterbilt 520EV Eligible For CARB HVIP Voucher
Achates Engine Reaches 2027 Emissions Levels
NFPA Offers In-Person Option For Annual Meeting
More Power For Rental
Bourn New Regional VP For Mack Trucks
Alta Equipment Gets New Volvo Territory In N.Y.
European Rental Company Being Split Between Cat Dealers

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.