Utility Expo Staying At KEC Through 2029

The Utility Show, formerly ICUEE, has announced it will stay at the Kentucky Exposition Center through 2029.

The Utility Expo (formerly ICUEE) which will be held at Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), Sept. 28-30, 2021, has announced it’s committed to staying in Louisville through 2029.

“We’re excited to return to Louisville with our new name – The Utility Expo, reflecting an event that introduces professionals from all utility sectors to the new equipment, ideas and innovations they need – all in one location,” said John Rozum, show director for The Utility Expo. “There is no better place to continue to host this experience than Louisville, Ky., and the Kentucky Exposition Center. We value our continued partnership with KEC and Louisville Tourism and appreciate the entire city of Louisville for your hospitality. We look forward to coming home to Louisville in 2021.”

The show was first held at KEC in 1987, when ICUEE required a facility with indoor and outdoor exhibit space capable of handling demos and test drives for cranes, earthmoving equipment and heavy-duty trucks.

“Kentucky Exposition Center, with its more than 300 acres of flexible outdoor space, is one of the only venues capable of hosting events of this scale and significance,” said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “We look forward to continuing to a partnership with The Utility Expo for many years to come.”

The Utility Expo targets utility professionals and construction contractors, providing insight into the latest innovations and trends affecting their industries. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to explore more than 30 acres of equipment, products and technologies.

The Utility Expo was No. 2 on the 2019 Trade Show News Network Top Trade Shows list. The event is bi-annual and generates approximately $16.9 million in economic impact per expo.