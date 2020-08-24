Update On The U.S. Postal Service Vehicle Contract

The prototype tests for the United States Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) acquisition program were completed in March 2019.

Due to a variety of reasons, Diesel Progress inadvertently previously published outdated information. This following is from the USPS.

“On Dec. 27, 2019, the USPS announced on the federal Contract Opportunities (beta.SAM.gov) website that it had issued the NGDV production Request for Proposals (RFP). Offerors’ proposals will be reviewed, and the Postal Service will make a choice based on an evaluation of best value.

“In light of the circumstances of the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Postal Service and supplier operations, the Postal Service extended the due date for responses to the NGDV Production RFP to July 14, 2020.

“The Production RFP is not a contract award,” USPS said. “The evaluation process, from RFP release to contract award for the production program, requires thorough evaluation as well as negotiations. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Postal Service and supplier operations, an award(s) is currently planned for the production phase by the end of the calendar year.

“The Postal Service cannot comment on which companies are vying for the NGDV contract, their potential subcontractors, team members or any other details. NGDV vehicles are an important part of our continuing process to innovate and invest in our future, two core strategies for the organization,” USPS said.

Since then, there has been media speculation about the finalists, with Workhorse, the North American arm of India’s Mahindra, Turkey’s Karsan partnering with Michigan’s Morgan Olson, as well as an Oshkosh/Ford linkup being the four most widely mentioned. The vehicles must all be built in the U.S.

USPS said, “the goal of this acquisition program is to develop a future class of delivery vehicles that will incorporate new technologies to better accommodate a diverse mail mix, enhance safety, improve service, reduce emissions and produce operational savings. The Postal Service will take advantage of commercially available technologies and design elements the industry has to offer as we purchase Next Generation Delivery Vehicles.”

As such, the vehicles selected are widely expected to include candidates powered by internal combustion engines, hybrids, and/or all-electric.