Update On Coronavirus

Roberta Prandi ,
Visa drops out from MEE 2020

Only three weeks from the start of Middle East Energy 2020 trade show in Dubai, the management of Visa SpA – Italian manufacturer of gen-sets and motorpumps – announced the cancellation of its participation to the event.

The company issued an official announcement: “Considering the uncertainty related to the Coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, in order to guarantee the welfare of our employees, our customers and our partners, Visa SpA has taken the difficult decision to withdraw from exhibiting and participating at the Middle East Energy 2020 Dubai. We explored every other possible option before doing so. Unfortunately the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus radically changed the situation”.

Just yesterday, the organizers of Middle East Energy issued a note announcing a series of hygiene measures for the event taking place at the Dubai’s World Trade Center from 3 to 5 March. The show expects up to 50,000 international visitors and 1400 exhibitors, many of them from China. Read the full release on our website.

 

