Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Tulsa Winch Names Mirdha As President

Mike Osenga , ,
Newsmakers 
Mirdha new Tulsa Winch president

Tulsa Winch Group, a Dover company announced the appointment of Arjun Mirdha as president, effective January 6, 2020. Mirdha will report to Dover President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin.

Mirdha has over 24 years of global commercial and P&L leadership experience in construction equipment and industrial markets. He began his career with JCB Excavators Ltd., as a business development manager in the UK, and then held roles of increasing levels of responsibility, with JCB Group, including deputy managing director – customer support & parts organization in Asia, executive vice president – sales, marketing and product support, USA. He was also president & chief executive officer of JCB North America where he had global product responsibility for skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and military products with multi-site manufacturing operations.

His most recent role was chief commercial officer for the Genie brand, Terex Corp. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from Shriram College of Commerce, New Delhi, India, an MBA (Distinction) from Cardiff Business School in the UK, as well as being a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (CPA equivalent), UK.

Related Articles

Tulsa Winch Names Mirdha As President
New COO at Generac
Leadership Changes At Wacker Neuson U.S.
New CEO For DynaGen
Morbark Adds Perez To Sales Team
David Phillips Retiring from Off-Highway Research
New Hatz Manager In South Africa
Muncie’s New Senior Engineering Director

Latest News

Tulsa Winch Names Mirdha As President
ConExpo-Con/Agg, IFPE and The Coronavirus
Coupling Made Easy
Cummins Performance Series Engines in Action: Pumping Stations in Vero Beach, Florida
New COO at Generac
Leadership Changes At Wacker Neuson U.S.
Nikola To Build TRE In Ulm, Germany
How to get to ConExpo
KHL at ConExpo

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.