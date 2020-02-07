Tulsa Winch Names Mirdha As President

Tulsa Winch Group, a Dover company announced the appointment of Arjun Mirdha as president, effective January 6, 2020. Mirdha will report to Dover President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin.

Mirdha has over 24 years of global commercial and P&L leadership experience in construction equipment and industrial markets. He began his career with JCB Excavators Ltd., as a business development manager in the UK, and then held roles of increasing levels of responsibility, with JCB Group, including deputy managing director – customer support & parts organization in Asia, executive vice president – sales, marketing and product support, USA. He was also president & chief executive officer of JCB North America where he had global product responsibility for skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and military products with multi-site manufacturing operations.

His most recent role was chief commercial officer for the Genie brand, Terex Corp. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from Shriram College of Commerce, New Delhi, India, an MBA (Distinction) from Cardiff Business School in the UK, as well as being a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (CPA equivalent), UK.