Tuff Torq Building Product Development Test Facility

Tuff Torq Corp., a global manufacturer of hydrostatic, mechanical, electric and hybrid drivetrain solutions for the outdoor power equipment industry, has begun construction on a 16,000 sq. ft. product development test facility at its headquarters in Morristown, Tenn.

“Tuff Torq products can be found in most riding mowers across the world and this new facility will increase our capabilities and capacity to test our components for riding lawn equipment and ROV, SXS, and ATV off-road vehicles,” said Naoki Yamakaji, president of Tuff Torq.

With a global roster of OEM clients and a workforce approaching 500 people, Tuff Torq has been producing transmissions in Morristown since 1989. “This new facility and its best-in-class equipment will enable us to meet and exceed our goals over the next phase of growth for our company,” said Keith Andrews, VP of R&D at Tuff Torq.

Construction on the new facility will be completed by June and doors will open soon thereafter, the company said.