TSM Buys Champ From Alfa Laval

Thermal Solutions Manufacturing (TSM), Nashville, Tenn., a supplier of heat exchange products, has acquired Alfa Laval Champ, a specialty provider of tubular heat exchangers to the marine and industrial markets. The acquired products will be rebranded TSM Champ.

Alfa Laval Champ is a stand-alone business unit of Alfa Laval, a in the heat transfer, separation and fluid handling markets. TSM is a portfolio company of Altus Capital Partners III, L.P.

Perry Breningstall, general manager of TSM, will head the operations of Champ.

Champ’s product offering includes shell-and-tube heat exchangers and charge air coolers mainly for OEM customers in the recreational and light commercial marine industry, heavy-duty bus and truck, and custom vehicle manufacturers.

With this acquisition, TSM said it adds production capacity, engineering support, product breadth, and operations leadership to its existing capabilities in serving global OEMs.

Tom Groh, partner at Altus, said, “the acquisition of Champ is an important step forward in executing TSM’s growth plans and we are optimistic about the future of the combined entity. TSM is an ideal platform for acquisitive growth in the heat exchanger market and we expect more future deals.”