Trystar facility
Industry Notes News 

Trystar Streamlines Manufacturing At New Site

Mike Brezonick

Trystar has signed a lease for a 120,000 sq. ft. factory in Faribault, Minn., which will house manufacturing operations for the commercial, industrial and portable power equipment builder. The new facility is three miles from Trystar’s existing operations which currently are housed in two separate buildings. Trystar and property owner, Met Con will add 20,000 sq. ft. of office space to the existing 100,000 sq. ft. building to house administrative and support operations.

“By combining our operations in a single, larger building here in Faribault,” Chief Operating Officer John Dixon said, “we will be able to improve manufacturing efficiency, eliminate the need for duplicate inventory and equipment in our present buildings and provide ample space for expanded production. This is a major step toward implementing our aggressive plans for future growth in the next phase of Trystar’s history.”

Transition of Trystar’s manufacturing operations to the new building began in June with facility preparation work and the majority of the transition is scheduled for completion by late July. Dixon said an employee team is managing the move to ensure that customer commitments are met without disruption and that there will be no adverse impact on product quality or delivery schedules. The new office addition is scheduled for completion and occupancy in the fourth quarter.

Trystar manufactures a range of portable and industrial power products including panels, I-Lines, transformers, portable automatic transfer switches (ATS), single- and dual-purpose generator docking stations, load bank and rotary docking stations, UL-891 rated switchboards and cable products including portable and industrial power cables, welding cables, utility cables and medium-voltage cables.

