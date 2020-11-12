Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Trystar Acquires Load Banks Direct

Load Banks Direct
Trystar has acquired Load Banks direct, a Kentucky manufacturer of high-capacity load banks.

Trystar has announced the purchase of Load Banks Direct (LBD) of Covington, Ken., a global manufacturer of high capacity load banks used for full power load testing of emergency power systems. No financial details were provided.

Trystar said the acquisition will complement its market position as a supplier of portable and permanent power solutions for a broad range of customers including utilities, mission critical facilities, events, disaster recovery operations and many others.

“Trystar and Load Banks Direct are very similar organizations with a similar approach” said Trystar CEO Andrew J. Smith. “We both make industry-leading products and provide high levels of customer support. We both have customers in the rental industry and in critical applications like data centers, hospitals, hotels, schools and others. We also both excel at providing custom designs to meet specific customer needs, something that distinguishes us both from our competitors.

“LBD products have been connected to Trystar docking stations thousands of times over the years. This new relationship will harness the extensive technical knowledge of both organizations to create new products and solutions that neither could supply alone. Combining our businesses will expand our mutual reach in the power industry to accelerate the continued growth of the combined company.”

Headquartered in Faribault, Minn., Trystar designs and manufactures a wide range of portable and industrial power products including panels, I-Lines, transformers, portable automatic transfer switches (ATS) and welding racks. They also manufacture single and dual-purpose generator docking stations, load bank and rotary docking stations, and UL-891 rated switchboards. Trystar cable products include portable and industrial power cables, welding cables, utility cables, and medium voltage cables.

 

