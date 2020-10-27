Truck Seats

Products from Sears Seating of Davenport, Iowa, have been chosen as the standard seat for Peterbilt’s 1.9 meter cab-width trucks. The models include the 389, 367 and 365 and the 389 wreck replacement trucks.

The Sentry seat line (shown) will serve as the standard option for Peterbilt driver and passenger seats, while the Atlas seat line will serve as a premium option.

Sears Seating said both seat models feature durability, stability and overall comfort performance for the driver. It said Peterbilt cited “more foam in critical areas,” “better lumbar support,” “improved adjustability” and “superior suspension” as key reasons for choosing these models of Sears seats.