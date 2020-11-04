Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Industry News News Newsletters 

Truck Orders Positive For Fifth Straight Month: ACT

Mike Brezonick , ,

Preliminary Class 8 truck net orders for North America were 38,900 units in October, up 27% from September and a 78% improvement from the same month a year ago, according to the latest numbers from ACT Research.

Demand for Class 5 through Class 7 vehicles jumped to a 10-quarter high in October with 29,300 units, the best since March 2018, ACT said. That order volume represents an improvement of 6% from September and an 84% uptick compared to last year.

“Keeping in mind the freight backdrop of consumer spending on goods expanding and those for services contracting, preliminary October NA Classes 5-8 vehicles order data rose to 68,200 units,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “That volume represented a 17% gain from September and an 80% improvement compared to year-ago October.

“October was the largest Classes 5-8 order tally in 26 months, and this month’s orders marked a fifth consecutive positive year-over-year reading, after 18 consecutive months of negative comparisons.”

Regarding the medium-duty market, Vieth said, “There is a symbiotic relationship between heavy-duty freight rates and medium-duty demand, and clearly, the shift in consumer spending from experiences to goods has been beneficial for the providers of local trucking services, as e-commerce has grown by leaps and bounds during the pandemic.”

Complete industry data for October, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT in mid-November. Headquartered in Columbus, Ind., ACT Research is a global publisher of commercial vehicle truck, trailer, and bus industry data, market analysis and forecasts for the North America and China markets.

Related Articles

Truck Orders Positive For Fifth Straight Month: ACT
Innio’s Double Acquisition
Volvo Penta Stage 5 Engines Chosen By Normet
Daimler, Volvo Finalize Joint Venture On Fuel Cells
Daimler In Partnership With LIDAR Specialist Luminar
Traton And Hino Unveil E-Mobility Joint Venture
Volvo Penta Gen-Sets For New Ferries
Knorr-Bremse JV Expands In China

Latest News

Cat Oil & Gas Offering DGB Upgrade Kits For 3512E
Truck Orders Positive For Fifth Straight Month: ACT
Innio’s Double Acquisition
MAN Bridge Display Wins Red Dot Award
Volvo Penta Stage 5 Engines Chosen By Normet
New Distributor For Atlas Copco Gen-Sets
DP Summit Speaker Presentations Now Available!
Tenneco Sells Aftermarket Filters Business In Mexico
Daimler, Volvo Finalize Joint Venture On Fuel Cells

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.