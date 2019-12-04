Truck Engine Demand Trending to Smaller Displacements

According to the recently released N.A. Commercial Vehicle On-Highway Engine Outlook, published by ACT Research and Rhein Associates, engines over 10L are projected to account for more than 85% of the Class 8 production between 2020 and 2024. However the trend to smaller displacement engines (11L/13L vs 15L/16L ) is expected to continue.

The NA On-Highway Engine Outlook published by ACT Research and Rhein Associates highlights power activity for commercial vehicle GVWs 5-8, including five-year forecasts of engines volumes and product trends. The Engine Outlook ties to the detailed North America commercial vehicle (CV) forecasts published monthly by ACT in the NA Commercial Vehicle Outlook.

Tom Rhein, President of Rhein Associates commented, “Helped by strong tractor demand, engines over 14L constitute the largest market segment in 2019, with 49% share of the over 10L engine market.” Regarding Classes 5 to 7, Rhein said, “In this market, the current metric of interest is gasoline penetration, which continues to gain share.”

Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research, noted, “Diesel power is under attack long-term for use in on-highway commercial vehicles. Alternative power is being developed, tested, and refined, even as diesel engines are transitioning to become more fuel efficient and clean. Looking forward, emissions and other environmental regulations will be drivers of alternative fuel adoption, which is why the Engine Outlook includes a section on the commercial vehicle regulatory environment.”

“While total cost of ownership calculations will ultimately determine the market for alternatively powered vehicles, it is important for decision makers to understand upfront activities, like Department of Energy spending on research into advanced vehicle technologies, repercussions for violations of the Clean Air Act, and notices and hearings for proposed regulations, like those designed to accelerate the use of zero-emission vehicles, Vieth added.”

