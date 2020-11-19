Treuer Promoted At Hatz Diesel Of North America

Hatz Diesel of North America announced that Cassie Treuer has been promoted to communications director at the Waukesha, Wis.-based subsidiary of German diesel engine manufacturer Motorenfabrik Hatz.

Treuer becomes part of the company’s worldwide marketing team and will be responsible for showcasing the Hatz brand and corporate vision through advertising and marketing strategies. She joined the company in 2019 as marketing assistant to the CEO. Prior to her time at Hatz, she held several graphic design positions.

Established more than 140 years ago, Motorenfabrik Hatz GmbH & Co. KG, is a global provider of diesel engines from 2.1 to 84 hp, as well as complete system solutions and engine components for the automotive and industrial engine industries.

Hatz Diesel of North America (HDNA) was established in 1978 to provide service for the United States, Mexico and Canada.