Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Treuer Promoted At Hatz Diesel Of North America

Mike Brezonick , ,
Newsletters Newsmakers 
Cassie Treuer Hatz Diesel NA

Hatz Diesel of North America announced that Cassie Treuer has been promoted to communications director at the Waukesha, Wis.-based subsidiary of German diesel engine manufacturer Motorenfabrik Hatz.

Treuer becomes part of the company’s worldwide marketing team and will be responsible for showcasing the Hatz brand and corporate vision through advertising and marketing strategies. She joined the company in 2019 as marketing assistant to the CEO. Prior to her time at Hatz, she held several graphic design positions.

Established more than 140 years ago, Motorenfabrik Hatz GmbH & Co. KG, is a global provider of diesel engines from 2.1 to 84 hp, as well as complete system solutions and engine components for the automotive and industrial engine industries.

Hatz Diesel of North America (HDNA) was established in 1978 to provide service for the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Related Articles

Treuer Promoted At Hatz Diesel Of North America
Pfeifer To Succeed Jones As Oshkosh Corp. CEO
Engine Upgrades From Volvo Penta
Svitzer, Cat Marine In Global Services Agreement
Keeling Gets Sales And Marketing Post At Brokk
Kohler KDI Engines And CheckApp Upgrades
The Market For Agricultural Equipment In The USA
Cummins Closes NPROXX Hydrogen Joint Venture

Latest News

Treuer Promoted At Hatz Diesel Of North America
Pfeifer To Succeed Jones As Oshkosh Corp. CEO
Wacker Neuson Chairman Leaving
JCB Boosts Its Electric Portfolio
Engine Upgrades From Volvo Penta
Cummins Outlines Hydrogen Strategy
Svitzer, Cat Marine In Global Services Agreement
Scania Group Invests In Battery Lab, Factory In Sweden
Keeling Gets Sales And Marketing Post At Brokk

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.