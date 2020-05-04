Treuer Joins Hatz Diesel

Hatz Diesel of North America announced that Cassie Treuer has joined the company as an executive and marketing assistant to the CEO and Marketing Depart. With a degree in the graphic arts and experience in merchandising, Treuer will head up Hatz’s efforts in advertising and marketing materials.

As part of Motorenfabrik Hatz’s global presence in over 120 countries, Waukesha, Wis.-based Hatz Diesel of North America (HDNA) was established in 1978 to provide service for the United States, Mexico and Canada. HDNA has been active in all sectors of the industrial engine market since its opening, powering a range of applications, including construction equipment, generators, pumps and military equipment. The company operates a fully staffed engineering department, with engine testing facilities in Waukesha.