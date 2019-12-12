Diesel Progress

Trelleborg Sealing Buys Tritec

Mike Brezonick

Trelleborg, through its Trelleborg Sealing Solutions business, said it has closed on the acquisition of Tritec Seal. No financial details were provided.

The acquisition strengthens Trelleborg’s product portfolio, primarily in rotary seals, while giving the business area access to increased manufacturing capacity.

Headquartered in Fenton, Mich., with additional manufacturing in Giddings, Texas, Tritec Seal is a manufacturer of engineered polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) sealing solutions for a range of applications, including agricultural equipment, mining machinery, mobile hydraulic pumps and motors, transportation  and oil and gas. The company generated sales of $31 million in 2018.

The bolt-on acquisition is part of Trelleborg’s strategy to strengthen its positions in different market segments, the company said.  “The added manufacturing capacity will help us address increased market demand for PTFE seals while expanding our product portfolio and engineering expertise,” said Kent Bergenholtz, president, Global Operations Engineered Plastics, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. “Combining Tritec Seal’s service model for the maintenance, repair and operations market withTrelleborg’s ServicePlus offering enables us to offer superior service to ourlocal customers.”

Linda Muroski, Business Unit President, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said that “the added manufacturing capacity will also aid in decreasing turnaround time for small production runs and enable us to get prototypes to market faster. The move also enables current mutual customers to simplify their purchasing processes through vendor consolidation.”

